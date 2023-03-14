Bro Safari, who announced a break from touring in 2019, has been quite as of late, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been cooking up something. In a surprise drop he dropped a debut full-length project with longtime collaborator Armanni Reign.

Old Tales is a full-length hip-hop album with this duo who call themselves Last Rhetoric. The album is a full hip-hop album but throughout the 12 tracks, each one does have a distinct feel which helps to highlight the versatility of this duo together. Whether this is going to be a one-off project or we can expect to hear more from Last Rhetoric, these 12 tracks are definitely worth a true listen to.

Bro Safari put out a short statement on his social media with some background on the project.

Bro Safari & Armanni Reign – Old Tales | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Bro Safari Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit: nd_]

Bro Safari Teams Up With Armanni Reign For Full-Length Hip-Hop Album, “Old Tales”