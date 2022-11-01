Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston at Age of 28

Tragedy struck in Houston last night as the news has been confirmed that Migos member Takeoff has passed away. The 28-year-old artist, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed around 2:30 am while playing a game of dice; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were also shot and taken to the hospital while Quavo was unharmed. The shocking event came hours after Quavo and Offset, under dropped a Halloween-themed video for their song “Messy.” Join us in sending our thoughts and prayers to Takeoff and his family while they navigate this difficult time; it goes without saying that the Migos will never be the same again.

