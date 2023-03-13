Rising Miami-based artist Gian Varela has tapped Portuguese producer Tom Enzy for a wildly catchy, Latin-influenced house heater, “Lo Que Siento.” As you’ll hear below we’re treated to nothing short of a dancefloor-ready heater boasting a deep bassline and infectious/sultry spoken-word vocals. Alongside the release, Varela has also teased his anticipated upcoming L.O.C. EP, which will include “Lo Que Siento” as well as five more tracks. In the meantime stream the new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Gian Varela, Tom Enzy – Lo Que Siento | Stream

LISTEN: Gian Varela Links wtih Tom Enzy in Latin Tech House Heater, “Lo Que Siento” + Announces Debut EP