LISTEN: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Gian Varela Link in Latin House Heater “Keloke,” feat. Bla-De

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Gian Varela, and singer Bla-De have joined forces for a scorching new collaboration in ‘Keloke,’ an impressive record that effortlessly fuses urban and Latin house elements. As you’ll hear below, this track is nothing short of a rich auditory experience boasting lush melodies alongside a lively bassline and an abundance of tribal percussion layers. The tune quickly transcends traditional genre boundaries and sounds tailor-made for the dancefloor or festival mainstage. Arriving via Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano’s SONO label, this new single follows on the heels of the duo’s recent string of impressive releases and we can’t wait to hear where all these acts take their sounds next. Stream ‘Keloke’ via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

