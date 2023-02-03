Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Gian Varela Teams Up w/ Damon Sharpe in Catchy “Faces” House Single feat. Matluck

LISTEN: Gian Varela Teams Up w/ Damon Sharpe in Catchy “Faces” House Single feat. Matluck

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist Gian Varela is back better than ever on Laidback Luke’s Mixmash Records with “Faces,” a catchy new progressive house collaboration with producer Damon Sharpe and singer/songwriter Matluck. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an incredibly well-produced dance-pop heater that boasts a groovy bassline and memorable vocals. Already, 2023 is looking like a breakout year for Gian and we can’t wait to hear what else he has in store for us moving forward. Stream the track below via Spotify and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release as well.

Faces,’ is one of the deepest records I’ve ever made. It’s a metaphor for how artists and people nowadays can get caught up in being people they’re not without even realizing it. But there’s a beauty and a solemn feeling of catching this moment where you evolve, and this is what ‘Faces‘ for us is! Then instrumentally speaking, Damon & I merged our styles together with that LA/USA feeling and certain Brazilian bass/Latin percussions to make a unique groove to the instrumental side of the track.” – Gian Varela

LISTEN: Gian Varela Teams Up w/ Damon Sharpe in Catchy “Faces” House Single feat. Matluck

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend