LISTEN: Gian Varela Teams Up w/ Damon Sharpe in Catchy “Faces” House Single feat. Matluck

Rising artist Gian Varela is back better than ever on Laidback Luke’s Mixmash Records with “Faces,” a catchy new progressive house collaboration with producer Damon Sharpe and singer/songwriter Matluck. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an incredibly well-produced dance-pop heater that boasts a groovy bassline and memorable vocals. Already, 2023 is looking like a breakout year for Gian and we can’t wait to hear what else he has in store for us moving forward. Stream the track below via Spotify and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release as well.

“‘Faces,’ is one of the deepest records I’ve ever made. It’s a metaphor for how artists and people nowadays can get caught up in being people they’re not without even realizing it. But there’s a beauty and a solemn feeling of catching this moment where you evolve, and this is what ‘Faces‘ for us is! Then instrumentally speaking, Damon & I merged our styles together with that LA/USA feeling and certain Brazilian bass/Latin percussions to make a unique groove to the instrumental side of the track.” – Gian Varela

