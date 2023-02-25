Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Chicago Artist & Tastemaker Sherm to Throw Stacked St. Patty’s Day Party, “Chicago Handshake”

When it comes to influential figures in Chicago’s EDM scene, it’s hard to find an artist as impactful as Sherm. From his acclaimed Sherm In The Booth podcast to his impressive DJ sets, the versatile act has been crushing it for years and has proven to be instrumental in helping uplift Chicago’s music scene into what it is today. With that said, on March 11th Sherm is preparing for perhaps his largest gig yet: a St. Patrick’s Day banger named after the wildly popular drink special, “Chicago Handshake.”

Partnering with beloved Chicago brands Malort, Old Style, North Coast Music Festival, and Collectiv Presents, the event is slated to take place at Joe’s On Weed Street and features a stacked lineup of hometown favorites: Dani Deahl, Jakeshoredrive, aboywithabag, Pods, and of course Sherm himself. As you might imagine, this party has all the makings of a true Chicago experience for those lucky enough to attend – check out the official flyer below and be sure to cop tickets as well before they sell out.

Chicago Handshake Tickets

“My mission is to give back to the city that has helped make me who I am – by partnering with local vendors, artists, venues, and event curators I’m able to expose local cultural flavors with the amazing people of this city through music, dancing and drinking.” – Sherm

