LISTEN: Sherm & Halil Sensei Join Forces For Anthemic Single “Toxic”

Chicago’s most buzzworthy house artist Sherm is on a meteoric trajectory, recently capping off 2023 with features in Forbes along with a direct support slot for Zedd’s NYE party at Navy Pier. The momentum isn’t slowing down, as Sherm is excited to reveal that not only will he be performing at Chicago’s esteemed North Coast Festival for his fifth year in a row, but he also is teaming up with Halil Sensei for their thumping tech house anthem, “Toxic.”

“Toxic” epitomizes Sherm and Halil Sensei’s expertise with sound design and vocal sampling within the electronic music spectrum. The track is marked by a pulsating bass line, compelling vocals, rumbling beats and swaying synths, overall creating an enchanting experience. “Toxic” establishes undeniable energy that positions it as a peak-time track guaranteed to ignite any crowd.

“Halil Sensei and I are from completely different parts of the world but that didn’t stop us from going above and beyond to make something special. Halil has been making big waves since his first single ‘The Underground’ on Hood Poli last year and I knew that a collab would happen one day. We fused my style of Chicago inspired tech house with Sensei’s melodic leads and lyrics and turned out to be the perfect recipe for the sound of Hood Politics Records. I’m truly obsessed with this track and we’re so stoked to finally let the world feel the raw power that it possesses.” – Sherm

Check out “Toxic” below on Spotify, or wherever you find your music here.

