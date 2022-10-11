DJ Susan’s Hood Politics Imprint Drops Incredible Remix EP, ‘Dubstep Forever’

Known for showcasing the best of the underground music scene, DJ Susan’s San Diego-based label Hood Politics is back and offering a refreshing house spin on some of Dubstep’s classic anthems from Skrillex, NGHTMRE, Zomboy, and more. Featuring addictive remixes from up-and-coming artists Sherm, FLYNNINHO, Galo, Rich Dietz, & Nutty, the 5-track Dubstep Forever EP thrives with groovy basslines that make you want to hit the dancefloor and let loose. Enjoy the high-energy remixes and stream the full EP below and let us know which remix is your favorite.

Hood Politics Presents- Dubstep Forever | Stream

