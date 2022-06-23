Rising producer Flynninho has returned and is following up his latest ‘Sicario Mode’ release with an impressive and high-octane new single in ‘Ragga.’ As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a fierce mid-tempo banger boasting inventive sound design and explosive energy. The Chicago artist has been on a hot streak lately and this latest effort is no exception; ‘Ragga’ sounds meticulously crafted and prepped for the festival main stage. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below and stay tuned for more heat from Flynninho (hopefully) in the near future.

Flynninho – Ragga | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Flynninho Delivers Fresh New Mid-Tempo Heater, “RAGGA”