Rising producer Pala Chrome impressed us last month with his stunning “You” single, and now the South African artist is back with another banger of a release in “Stay.” Officially released via KUMO Collective, this track takes a more energetic, fast-paced approach as Pala Chrome’s diverse, genre-bending production skills are on full-display here. As you’ll hear below, this track is infectious from start to finish and we can’t help but feel like this guy is going to have a huge year. Stream “Stay” via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Pala Chrome – Stay | Stream

LISTEN: Pala Chrome Delivers Captivating New “Stay” Single via KUMO Collective