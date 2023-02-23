Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Pala Chrome Delivers Captivating New “Stay” Single via KUMO Collective

Rising producer Pala Chrome impressed us last month with his stunning “You” single, and now the South African artist is back with another banger of a release in “Stay.” Officially released via KUMO Collective, this track takes a more energetic, fast-paced approach as Pala Chrome’s diverse, genre-bending production skills are on full-display here. As you’ll hear below, this track is infectious from start to finish and we can’t help but feel like this guy is going to have a huge year. Stream “Stay” via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

