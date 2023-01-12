Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Pala Chrome Stuns on Intoxicating New “You” Single via KUMO Collective

One of South Africa’s best kept musical secrets, Pala Chrome, is back better than ever with a brand new release, “You,” the first single off an upcoming new EP. In collaboration with Cape Town producer Jaydon Lewis, the captivating record is jam-packed with intoxicating energy, drawing influence from the rich musical heritage of South Africa. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a stunning dance-pop single that will have you coming back to the play button again and again. Hear what we mean by streaming “You” via Spotify and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this heater.

“I started ‘You’ in mid 2019, having just the vocals and the melody done. I then sent the track to Jaydon who ended up writing the drums and the bass to the track, which came out incredible. I then went through at least 20 versions with him until we were happy with the current version. I’m so happy this song is finally coming out, especially because I’ve been excited about it since the moment I started writing and producing it.” – Pala Chrome

