LISTEN: blush Delivers Stunning, Forward-Thinking New “The Former” Single via KUMO Collective

Fast-rising artist blush comes through today with a wild new single in “The Former” via KUMO Collective. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a forward-thinking heater boasting a heavy bass drop packed full of colorful synths and creative sound design. If that wasn’t enough, the reverberating piano and ambient/drone synths throughout the track creative quite the vibe that will have you coming back to this track again and again. This track arrives as blush’s second release on KUMO Collective and we can’t wait to hear where he takes things next. In the meantime, stream “The Former” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

blush – The Former | Stream

