LISTEN: Rising Producer Osins Unveils Dark, Experimental New Bass Single “Get Lonely” via KUMO Collective

KUMO Collective does a great job at showcasing rising talent in the scene, and this time around is no different as we’re treated to an impressive new single courtesy of Osins. The track is titled “Get Lonely” and is a genre-bending bass heater that packs a punch right from the start. We’re loving the bass programming throughout the track as well as the producer’s minimalist yet hard-hitting approach to this record. Already with support from the likes of Boombox Cartel, NGHTMRE, and Zeds Dead (just to name a few), Osins is clearly an artist to watch and we’re pumped to see where takes his sound next. Stream “Get Lonely” via Spotify below.

Osins – Get Lonely | Stream

