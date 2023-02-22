Daft Punk to Reissue “Random Access Memories” + Includes 35 Minutes of Unreleased Music

Daft Punk just announced that their last studio album Random Access Memories will be receiving a reissued release to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the LP. Most notably, this reissue is slated to showcase 35 minutes of previously unreleased music across nine tracks. Every Daft Punk fan knows how rare it is to come across unreleased tunes from the duo, so this certainly has us excited. Be sure to check back in here on May 12th for the official release.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, May 12th 2023 pre-order now, https://t.co/5NbYQEMnHA pic.twitter.com/qf8xe3u2zn — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2023

