Inspired by the sounds of Daft Punk, Kramder & Tony Romera, up & coming French producer Aazure, is ready to make waves. Stepping onto the tech scene with his debut single, ‘Pressure’, Aazure is sure to catch the attention of dance music fans worldwide. Fun fact, the idea for ‘Pressure’ came about the day after he opened for the disco tech don, Dombresky; Aazure mentions the track’s original title was, “Day After Dombresky”. However throughout the production process, sample digging, & the help of Malcolm Zeller – ‘Pressure’ was born. This track will have you moving and grooving all weekend long, so be sure to smash the stream button below! We look forward to hearing more from Aazure in the very near future!

Aazure, Malcolm Zeller – Pressure | Stream

LISTEN: Aazure Teams Up With Malcolm Zeller On His Debut Tech House Heater, ‘Pressure’