Cat is out of the bag. Daft Punk will be doing a one live stream on Twitch of the Mayan 1997 Concert to celebrate the forthcoming release of “Homework” Digital Deluxe to celebrate the 25th anniversary. The stream will be going live on Twitch at 2:22 PM PST on 2/22. Check it out below!

