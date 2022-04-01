In a stunning and historic turn of events, legendary dance music duo Daft Punk have come out of retirement to announce a ground-breaking new album that has apparently been ‘in the works’ for years now. The new album is called Meta Funk and will be exclusively released as a 1-of-1 NFT that fans will have the opportunity to bid on later this year. Only time will tell if the lucky winner will be generous enough to leak the album, but regardless, this is certainly exciting news for the dance music community as a whole. So join us in getting hyped for this new Daft Punk album, and also April fools!

BREAKING: Daft Punk Reunite, Announce NFT-Exclusive Album, “Meta Funk”