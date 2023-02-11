Skrillex Announces “Quest For Fire” Album Drops Next Week + Unleashes Insane Basement Set

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex just took to Instagram to finally announce his long-awaited new album, Quest For Fire. The project drops next week on 2/17 and is slated to be Sonny’s first official solo album release since his debut studio LP Recess dropped all the way back in 2014. Upon this announcement, Skrillex also shared a 25 minute set he recorded in a basement that features a ton of new music off the album. Being able to witness one of dance music’s greatest back in full album mode is glorious to watch; see what we mean by banging this basement set below and start getting hyped for the album next Friday.

