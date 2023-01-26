Orbital Releases Heavy Dnb Remix From Breakage of Current Single “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)”

Ahead of their new album Optical Delusion, Orbital has released a sizzling remix from renowned drum and bass producer Breakage of their current single, “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song),” featuring The Mediaeval Baebes. A fun and energetic spin on the original that thrives on heavy basslines and fiery drums, Breakage’s remix takes “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song) to the next level. Keep an eye out for Oribital’s new album that drops on February 17, and stream Breakage’s addictive remix below.

Orbital – Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song) (Breakage Remix) | Stream

