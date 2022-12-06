Fresh of the heels of his impressive “Strange Signal” single, Shlump is back better than ever, coming through with the highly-anticipated follow up to his 2015 Alien Shit EP. In this second installment, we’re treated to four high-octane bangers as the freeform bass pioneer takes us on a captivating journey through his unique, one-of-a-kind style. Boasting collaborations with Xotix and Ringtone Murder (formerly Call Me), this project is as forward-thinking as it gets and we can’t wait to hear where Shlump takes things next. In the meantime, stream the project via Spotify below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this stellar WAKAAN release.

Shlump – Alien Shit Pt. II | Stream

“It all started with a little vocal sample I recorded with my buddy many years ago. “I’m off that alien shit!” I’m so stoked that Alien Shit Part II is finally here! The E.P has 4 tracks that go very different places, yet still have a cohesive flow and theme. To me, the E.P. feels like a story – a sonic sci fi voyage with many dynamic ups and downs through out the listen. There is a kind of funny, comedic vibe to the title tune that sets a fun atmosphere, especially the part when you think the beat is about to drop and it goes into a little interlude. Then there’s a more serious vibe to tracks like Get Up and Transmission. From 120 bpm – 170 bpm this release goes through all terrain and I hope everyone enjoys it because it was really fun to make!” – Shlump

LISTEN: Shlump Unleashes Highly-Anticipated New “Alien Shit, Pt. II” Installment via WAKAAN