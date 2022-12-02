Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

RL Grime & NERO Release Highly Anticipated Collab “Renegade”

This mega collab that many heard for the first time during RL Grime‘s highly sought-after Halloween mix series is finally out in all its glory. “Renegade” is the newest collaboration between RL Grime and NERO.

On first listen the NERO influence is in your face with Alana Watson’s unmistakable voice that we have come to expect from many NERO productions. The duo of RL Grime and NERO’s productions style marry perfectly creating a fresh new uptempo song with an overall haunting feeling that you can’t seem to get away from.

RL Grime & NERO – Renegade | Stream

