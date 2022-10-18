Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » San Holo to Release “Floating Fragments” Generative Digital Vinyl Collection on Soundmint

San Holo to Release “Floating Fragments” Generative Digital Vinyl Collection on Soundmint

by Leave a Comment

RTT favorite producer San Holo is joining forces with SoundMint, a leading digital music collectibles platform to create the “Floating Fragments” collection: a project containing one-of-a-kind music pieces produced entirely by San Holo, minted on the Ethereum blockchain. The fragments, or stems, can be mixed together algorithmically to create an exponential amount of original compositions. Paired with mesmerizing visual elements crafted by San Holo’s creative director Thorwald and the SoundMint team, “Floating Fragments” is a great example of the power of generative music and its ability to amplify originality. With this fascinating project dropping any day now, be sure to keep checking SoundMint.xyz for more info on the official release. You can also read what San Holo himself has to say about ‘Floating Fragments’ below.

This collection challenged my creativity in a completely new way. My creative process normally has me laser-focused on a single song. With SoundMint, I worked on a big pool of individual and interchangeable loops that, when combined, create thousands of synergistic song possibilities. I put a lot of love into this collection, and I hope my supporters — and all music NFT supporters — find a combination that speaks to them deeply.” San Holo

San Holo to Release “Floating Fragments” Generative Digital Vinyl Collection on Soundmint

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend