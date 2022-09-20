LISTEN: San Holo Celebrates Life in New Single “All The Highs”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

A well-known advocate for mental health awareness in the music industry, San Holo celebrates the ups and downs of life in his newest single “All The Highs,” out now via Helix Records.

The Dutch artist’s newest track is a vintage San Holo masterclass, containing all the stylistic elements that his fans have come to know and love. Lush vocals and uplifting melodies combine for a blissful listening experience while the lyrics, “our memories on rewind, all of the highs, all of the lows” speak to San’s understanding of the world around him – the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as one’s self, populated with their own ambitions, anxieties, routines and social networks.

“All The Highs” emerges on the heels of his summer collaboration with Jai Wolf and his recent partnership with popular mental health app Calm for his “Stay Vibrant” mix series. In addition, the new track will be part of the highly-anticipated 2023 version of Fifa 23, the most popular football game on the planet.

