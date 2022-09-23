Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: BYOR Brings the “Flavour” in Catchy New House Single via Tiësto’s Musical Freedom Label

BYOR impressed us when we covered his recent release “Say Yes,” and now the fast-rising producer is back with yet another house smash in “Flavour,” this time releasing on Tiësto’s infamous record label Musical Freedom. In typical BYOR fashion, we’re treated to a dancefloor-ready banger that has all the elements you’d want in a club track: smashing drums, tight mixing, and a bass line that’s incredibly groovy and easy to dance to. With already possessing a stacked discography in his young career (we haven’t even mentioned ‘Belly Dancer’ here), the sky is clearly the limit for BYOR. Stream his new one below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

BYOR – Flavour | Stream

