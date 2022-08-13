Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer BYOR Shares Captivating New Tech House Single, “Say Yes”

LISTEN: Rising Producer BYOR Shares Captivating New Tech House Single, “Say Yes”

by Leave a Comment

Fast-rising producer BYOR is back with another dance floor heater in “Say Yes,” a catchy new tech house tune arriving via Spinnin’ Records. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with the fitting question: “If I asked you to dance, would you say yes?” as if teasing the listener with what’s to come next. What follows is a groovy house beat boasting crisp drum programming and funky melodies that will leave you with no choice but to start dancing. But don’t take our word for it – stream the single via Spotify below and make sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

The story behind the single and its title is that every DJ dreams of the same thing – a huge dancefloor filled with a responsive crowd. But even the most confident DJs, since they are all human beings, have complexes, echoes of doubts, and uncertainty. In my head, every set begins with a silent question that I’d like to ask the crowd  – if I ask you to dance, would you say “Yes“? All doubts are dispelled instantly when I see the answer is ‘Yes!” – BYOR

BYOR – Say Yes | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer BYOR Shares Captivating New Tech House Single, “Say Yes”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend