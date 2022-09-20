LISTEN: Champagne Drip Unleashes Genre-Shattering, Impressive “Time Warp” EP via WAKAAN

In tandem with his ongoing nationwide tour, bass music mainstay Champagne Drip has unleashed his latest genre-shattering project in Time Warp, an impressive new 4-track EP via WAKAAN. In typical Champagne Drip fashion the producer delivers on a captivating, forward-thinking project that boasts a variety of sonic styles and influences ranging all the way from drum and bass to techno. From start to finish, Time Warp will take you on a dynamic and one-of-a-kind journey; hear what we mean by streaming the EP via Spotify below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this new release.

“Time Warp is a record that encapsulates my deep interest in the underground rave music that inspired me to become a Dj and producer. It’s influenced heavily by my favorite sounds and genres from earlier in my career. “ – Champagne Drip

Champagne Drip – Time Warp (EP) | Stream

