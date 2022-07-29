LISTEN: Kaysin makes Thrive Music debut with Tech House single “Keep Me Waiting”￼

L.A.-based DJ and producer Kaysin is a name well-known among industry heads and brewing in tech house circles. Known for his ear and A&R work behind Lee Foss’ Repopulate Mars & South of Saturn, Kaysin is quickly gaining a reputation for his collaboration and remixes.

Returning with an energizing and infections tech house single, “Keep Me Waiting,” Kaysin makes his debut on Thrive Music.

I’m extremely excited to finally get Keep Me Waiting out into the world. I made this track to be a club weapon and it’s worked really well at all of my gigs so far. I’m a big fan of long, melodic breakdowns, so I decided to explore a piano driven breakdown that concludes in a massive drop. I’m a big fan of the releases that Thrive has been putting out lately and I’m extremely excited to debut this single with them.

Rooted in modern tech house flair and paired with influences tied to house music’s golden age, “Keep Me Waiting” grabs your attention with stimulating synths and soulful vocal samples before dropping into a fierce piano breakdown. The perfect song for summer festivals, the club circuit, or your next party, Kaysin’s “Keep Me Waiting,” is the pure definition of a house anthem.

Keep Me Waiting offers a gritty tech-house bassline, a ton of big synths, and a melodic piano house breakdown. The vocal I feel works seamlessly with the other elements and while the record is mostly tech house, it definitely has elements of classic house mixed in.

Enjoy and stream below.

Kaysin – Keep Me Wating | Stream

