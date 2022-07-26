LISTEN: MIZE Unleashes ‘Late Apex’ EP

Following his cathartic SSKWAN ‘Balancing Act‘ Ep, MIZE is returning to WAKAAN to heat the summer with his ‘Late Apex’ EP. With a perfect balance of his signature bass sound intertwined with early dubstep influences, MIZE takes listeners on a 6-track journey that features collaborations with Conrank and sfam. One of his best releases to date, MIZE’s ‘Late Apex’ EP, is made for fans that love to explore the darker side of bass music.

A ‘Late Apex’ is a term for an often faster line in a corner that provides you with better exit speeds at the risk of later braking and turn-in. A Late Apex requires a lot more precision, control, and finesse but can mean the difference between a trophy and a medal. I’m so inspired by those who compete and create at the absolute cutting edge as I notice often those with that internal drive often occupy the winner’s circle. Small precise changes can add up to big results.” – MIZE

Catch MIZE at Elements Music and Arts Festival and stream his new EP below.

