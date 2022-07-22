Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Burko Stuns Once More with ”Dark Matter” on There Is A Light

With a beautifully unique sound in tow, Burko has bestowed his latest medieval house release. Landing on There Is A Light, Burko’s “Dark Matter” captivates with breathy vocals, driving basslines, and semi-dark synth waves.

Ominous yet simultaneously light-hearted, “Dark Matter” sees Burko’s captivating style in full swing. A mystifying blend of house and techno with a splash of something beyond earthly description, “Dark Matter” pulls listeners in with a flurry of ambient blips and guttural synth beds, making this one of our favorite releases we’ve seen yet from the San Diego talent.

“‘Dark Matter’ explores the relationship between silence and heavy synths, as can be heard in the bridge after the first drop. This was the first time I used analog gear in any of my tracks via the newly acquired Prophet 6 synthesizer. RIP Dave Smith.” 

