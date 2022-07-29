LISTEN: The Reactivitz and Luke Andy Make Disco-House Dreams Come True on “Todo En La Vida”

Purveyors of the dancefloor, The Reactivitz and Luke Andy just teamed up for their new EP Todo En La Vida out now via The Archer’s rising label There Is A Light Records.

Together, The Reactivitz and Luke Andy come together to create an unforgettable disco-house sound on Todo En La Vida. The original cut beams with The Reactivitz’s industrial tech flow while Luke Andy gives the track room to breathe with a more spacious yet equally-infectious sound design. The 13th official release on There Is A Light Records, Todo En La Vida is an instant classic in the label’s fast-rising repertoire.

The Reactivitz and Luke Andy – Todo En La Vida EP | Stream

