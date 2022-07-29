Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: The Reactivitz and Luke Andy Make Disco-House Dreams Come True on “Todo En La Vida”

LISTEN: The Reactivitz and Luke Andy Make Disco-House Dreams Come True on “Todo En La Vida”

by Leave a Comment

Purveyors of the dancefloor, The Reactivitz and Luke Andy just teamed up for their new EP Todo En La Vida out now via The Archer’s rising label There Is A Light Records.

Together, The Reactivitz and Luke Andy come together to create an unforgettable disco-house sound on Todo En La Vida. The original cut beams with The Reactivitz’s industrial tech flow while Luke Andy gives the track room to breathe with a more spacious yet equally-infectious sound design. The 13th official release on There Is A Light Records, Todo En La Vida is an instant classic in the label’s fast-rising repertoire. 

The Reactivitz and Luke Andy – Todo En La Vida EP | Stream

LISTEN: The Reactivitz and Luke Andy Make Disco-House Dreams Come True on “Todo En La Vida”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend