LISTEN: Burko Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP, ‘Infrared’

Photo: Jason Fenmore

Hot on the music scene is house & techno upcomer Burko’s debut EP, Infrared. Set apart by his dramatic and energetic style of house, Burko has hit the industry with a force. This San Diego native describes his music as “medieval house,” drawing on his current influences of artists like Township Rebellion and André Gazolla. Great things are on the horizon for this soon-to-be household EDM name– some of which include a headline show at Spin Nightclub in San Diego, and collaborations with SNBRN and Autograf. Hit play on this EP below and prepare for the cinematic house experience of your dreams.

