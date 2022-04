After years of rumors and anticipation, Kendrick Lamar has finally officially announced details surrounding his fifth studio album. The project is called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and is slated for release on May 13th, 2022. This project will be K dot’s final TDE album and marks his first album release since Damn dropped all the way back in 2017. Check out his official announcement below and start getting hyped!

BREAKING: Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Dropping Next Month