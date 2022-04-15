For ten years, Coachella has been live-streaming select sets from the festival to all those at home that could not make it and it looks like 2022 is no different. They will be hosting three channels spread across three different youtube Channels. Day 1 of weekend 1 officially kicks off today at 4:00 PM PT. with huge performances across 7 hours. Tune in.

All Times in Pacific Time

Channel 1

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Princess Nokia

4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM – Ari Lennox

6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM – Anitta

8:30 PM – Arcade Fire

9:40 PM – Lil Baby

10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM – Harry Styles

Channel 2

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – The Hu

5:00 PM – Raveena

5:25 PM – Mika

5:50 PM – Still Woozy

6:30 PM – Omar Apollo

7:15 PM – Niki

8:05 PM – Madeon

9:05 PM – Idles

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Louis the Child

12:05 AM – Big Sean

Channel 3

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – The Regrettes

5:00 PM – John Summit

5:30 PM – Role Model

6:15 PM – Dom Dolla

7:00 PM – The Marias

7:45 PM – Slowthai

8:30 PM – Cordae

9:00 PM – Black Coffee

9:35 PM – Baby Keem

11:00 PM – Epik High

11:55 PM – Slander

12:30 AM – BadBadNotGood

