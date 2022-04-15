For ten years, Coachella has been live-streaming select sets from the festival to all those at home that could not make it and it looks like 2022 is no different. They will be hosting three channels spread across three different youtube Channels. Day 1 of weekend 1 officially kicks off today at 4:00 PM PT. with huge performances across 7 hours. Tune in.
All Times in Pacific Time
Channel 1
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Princess Nokia
4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs
5:50 PM – Ari Lennox
6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen
7:35 PM – Anitta
8:30 PM – Arcade Fire
9:40 PM – Lil Baby
10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar
11:35 PM – Harry Styles
Channel 2
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – The Hu
5:00 PM – Raveena
5:25 PM – Mika
5:50 PM – Still Woozy
6:30 PM – Omar Apollo
7:15 PM – Niki
8:05 PM – Madeon
9:05 PM – Idles
10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM – Louis the Child
12:05 AM – Big Sean
Channel 3
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – The Regrettes
5:00 PM – John Summit
5:30 PM – Role Model
6:15 PM – Dom Dolla
7:00 PM – The Marias
7:45 PM – Slowthai
8:30 PM – Cordae
9:00 PM – Black Coffee
9:35 PM – Baby Keem
11:00 PM – Epik High
11:55 PM – Slander
12:30 AM – BadBadNotGood
