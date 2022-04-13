9 Sets Not to Miss at Coachella 2022

After 3 long years, Coachella is finally making its return to the Polo Fields in Indio, California after Covid cancellations in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 lineup which originally came in 2020, and has been highly edited since. We recently got to see the final version of it last week when Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd was announced as a headliner after Ye (Kanye West) pulled out as a Sunday headliner. Below are some of the sets we are most excited to watch at Coachella 2022. We’re finally going back!

Day 1

Louis The Child

Since the meteoric rise of “It’s Strange” in 2014, the popularity of Louis The Child has had compounding interest every year. And if you listen through their discography, it’s not hard to see why. They make fun music. And at the heart of dance music – people just want to have fun. They are able to blend intricate sound designs with accessible, sometimes even pop-centric vocals to create everything from bops to bangers to sing-alongs. Find out why they are topping lineups all around the world at their Coachella set.

Lane 8

If you have ever seen a Lane 8 set or listened to his seasonal mixes – you know that he excels in euphoric, melodic progressive house buildups. Those take time, there’s no getting around that. But as someone that has had a chance to see a shortened Lane 8 Festival set – do not miss this. There are some nuances lost in a shortened set – but shortened sets have their own special magic. It’s going to get straight to the point and in some ways – the short sets may have even more of a unique touch.

TOKiMonsta

If we’re talking range TOKiMONSTA might have the most range out of anyone on the Coachella lineup. That’s not hyperbole either. Listening to her discography you’ll hear everything from vibrant R&B songs, to house heaters, and even some electro-pop tunes for everyone else. I have no idea what she’s going to play, but I think a good summary of her set will be as follows – “A little bit of everything you can think of and even some things you didn’t know existed.” Or something like that.

John Summit

I don’t think I am in the minority where I went into Covid lockdowns not being sure of who John Summit was – but when the sun started shining again and shows started popping out again, this Chicago-based producer was everywhere. And four months into 2022 – it shows no signs of slowing down. He’s leapfrogged his way into the tech-house scene, and from the outside, he may seem like a one-dimensional character, he has always leaned into the roots of house music and shows great respect to the greats before him. He’s young, but he’s ready to show up and start a party at Coachella

Day 2

Danny Elfman

After seeing Hans Zimmer at Coachella 2017 – I absolutely have to make some time for Danny Elfman during my weekend. Some may not recognize the name at first, but your sure as hell will recognize his works. Along with his new wave band Oingo-Boingo – he has composed film scores for some of the world’s most influential movies. Movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton’s Batman movies, and Sam Raimi’s Spiderman 1 and 2. Hearing these iconic film scores come to life on a stage as grand as Coachella’s will be an absolute treat. In an Instagram post, Elfman said, “I’m creating a live mix of my last 40 years— both film music and songs… that includes my Boingo years, my composer years, and a few things I’ve been working on for the last year or so, which will be world premieres.”

Emo Nite

Look I’ll be the first to tell you that in the grand scheme of things Emo Nite isn’t the most innovative act in the world. If you have ever been to an Emo Nite show they will be the first to admit that they are not DJs, although they are playing music off a laptop. An Emo Nite show is equal parts dance party and equal parts sing-along as they play our favorite ’emo’ songs from the likes of My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Yellowcard, All American Rejects and so much more. Make sure to stop by if you ever had a Hot Topic phase. You know who you are.

Day 3

Fred Again…

Fred Again has had an interesting career so far. With his first official single being released in 2019 just to be met with the Covid lockdowns – he hasn’t had a chance to tour the world as much as a musician of his talent should. But that doesn’t mean that his career is that young. He has producer or songwriter credits for artists such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Shawn Mendes, Ellie Goulding, and BTS….just to name a few. His music includes live instrumentation, looping, singing, and producing – very reminiscent of some early James Blake tunes.

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon

This powerhouse house duo might be the biggest respect to house music that Coachella could book. Two legendary house acts that have been all over the world coming together for a set that will no doubt bring down the house at Coachella. At its core – it’s going to be a set of house music you probably won’t hear anywhere else with minimal production. The way house and techno music should be ingested.

Luttrell

Luttrell is going to be a perfect afternoon act to warm up for the evening at Coachella. He’s been linked to Above and Beyond’s Anjuna imprint for quite a while now – and if you listen to his music for more than 15 minutes you will immediately recognize why. It’s melodic, it’s soulful, it’s interesting! Sometimes bright house music is all you need.

