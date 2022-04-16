With the first day of Coachella 2022 officially in the books – no better way than to rest, recover, and turn on Day 2. Day 1 saw Arcade Fire take the Coachella stage as a last-minute surprise addition, along with incredible performances from Louis The Child, SLANDER, and a debut from John Summit. Tune into 3 more channels of Coachella goodness from day 2.
All Times in Pacific Time
Channel 1
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Koffee
4:35 PM – Masego
5:05 PM – Wallows
6:00 PM – Cuco
6:50 PM – 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever
8:10 PM – Disclosure
9:30 PM – Flume
10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion
11:30 PM – Billie Eilish
Channel 2
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Beach Bunny
5:00 PM – J.I.D
5:45 PM – Giveon
6:40 PM – 100 gecs
7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek
8:25 PM – Brockhampton
9:15 PM – Danny Elfman
10:20 PM – Rich Brian
11:05 PM – Stromae
12:05 AM – 21 Savage
Channel 3
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler
4:55 PM – Current Joys
5:20 PM – Emo Nite
5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast
6:25 PM – Girl in Red
7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama
8:15 PM – Steve Lacy
8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar
9:40 PM – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
11:30 PM – Hot Chip
12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
