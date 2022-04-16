With the first day of Coachella 2022 officially in the books – no better way than to rest, recover, and turn on Day 2. Day 1 saw Arcade Fire take the Coachella stage as a last-minute surprise addition, along with incredible performances from Louis The Child, SLANDER, and a debut from John Summit. Tune into 3 more channels of Coachella goodness from day 2.

All Times in Pacific Time

Channel 1

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Koffee

4:35 PM – Masego

5:05 PM – Wallows

6:00 PM – Cuco

6:50 PM – 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever

8:10 PM – Disclosure

9:30 PM – Flume

10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM – Billie Eilish

Channel 2

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Beach Bunny

5:00 PM – J.I.D

5:45 PM – Giveon

6:40 PM – 100 gecs

7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM – Brockhampton

9:15 PM – Danny Elfman

10:20 PM – Rich Brian

11:05 PM – Stromae

12:05 AM – 21 Savage

Channel 3

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM – Current Joys

5:20 PM – Emo Nite

5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM – Girl in Red

7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM – Steve Lacy

8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar

9:40 PM – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

11:30 PM – Hot Chip

12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

