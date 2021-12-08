Electric Forest Releases 2022 Lineup ft. GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child & More

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

There wasn’t a better thing to read than the news about Electric Forest releasing their 2022 lineup. After cancelling 2020 and 2021, Electric Forest is returning to Rothbury, Michigan. Every year thousands of festival go-ers travel to Michigan not only to attend Electric Forest – but to return home. And after two years away – this homecoming will sure be one to remember.

The lineup is packed with Forest veterans and newcomers. Headliners like GRiZ, Porter Robinson, and Louis The Child will be making their triumphant return to the magical forest. They’ll be joined byt the likes of Big Gigantic, Disclosure, Whethan, and John Summit… just to name a few. And of course Forest wouldn’t be forest without 3 sets from The legendary String Cheese Incident.

Check out the full lineup below – but remember that the lineup is only a tiny portion of The Electric Forest experience. Give yourself time to explore the forest and everything it has to give. Because I promise you, the more you give to The Forest experience, the more it will give back. Make it a point to see some of your favorite artists, but make sure you give yourself more than enough time to discover new artists and learn about the quirks and the secrets of what Electric Forest 2022 has to give. I promse you’ll regret it if you don’t.

