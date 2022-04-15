LISTEN: Swedish House Mafia Unleash Highly-Anticipated New Album “Paradise Again”

It’s Friday, and Swedish House Mafia just dropped their newest album titled Paradise Again. The album is the trio’s first album since their 2012 release Until Now.

The album includes features with the likes of A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Mapei, and more. We are especially stoked on the opening “Time” track, which has a new take on the classic SMH sound we’ve come to know and love. This clean, modern dance sound from the trio shouldn’t be surprising – In a conversation with Billboard, SHM’s Sebastian Ingrosso said “It was just like, ‘What the f–k do we do? How do we come back? Do we just give them another [version of] what we’ve done before? I was like, ‘F–k that; it’s depressing to go back. It’s disgusting to go back.’”

Without further ado, stream the album for yourself below, and let us know what you think.

Swedish House Mafia – Paradise Again | Stream

