LISTEN: Britt Lari Shines on Self Produced Track “Wild”

Britt Lari is one of dance music’s newest and most refreshing electronic-pop acts. A multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer/songwriter with a background in classical piano, Lari is armed with abundant experience and talent. Proving herself an adaptable shapeshifter in the electronic landscape, her repertoire is drenched in versatility as it spans the dance music spectrum and its many subgenres.

Back with one of her first-ever, self-produced tracks to date, Britt Lari’s new single “Wild” is a summertime riot. At once accessible to the common ear and unique to her own specific flair, the track is a beaming electro-pop anthem. Co-produced alongside Dom Lalli of the critically-acclaimed future-funk duo Big Gigantic, “Wild” traverses rich synthscapes, bold vocals, and bright-eyed saxophone sections. A riveting production debut from Britt Lari, “Wild” is not one to miss.

