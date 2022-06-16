LISTEN: French Original Announces EP with New Single “Stay”

In addition to the announcement of his forthcoming Souvenir EP and recent shows as direct support for deadmau5, French Orignal just revealed the project’s lead single “Stay.” An electro-pop crossover gem, French Original’s latest is laced with style.

A well-balanced, dance-pop triumph with an edgy swing, industrial synths, and slick vocals to match, French Original’s latest is tailored to any listening experience. A moody cloud hangs above its colorful grooves to create an intriguing dichotomy of sound and spirit. A hot-tempered and seductive listen, “Stay” sets a thrilling stage for the forthcoming EP. Watch this space.

French Original – Stay | Stream

