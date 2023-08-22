Maddy O’Neal has, over the last seven years, made quite the impact on the dance music scene. The Denver artist has graced the stages of major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo, captivating audiences thanks to her seamless, unique blending of skills as a hybrid DJ and drum pad artist. Now, the talented act is officially revealing the third single off her upcoming Mind Over Matter EP in “Bliss,” a collaboration with producer Shylow and Britt Lari, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a future bass anthem boasting robust 808 tones, sparkling vocals, and incredibly catchy melodies. This top-notch song quality is what we’ve come to expect from the producer at this point, and it only leaves us more excited for the entire EP to drop. Stream the track via Spotify below and be sure to catch Maddy at her upcoming summer stops at North Coast Music Festival, Same Same But Different, the newly-minted Cascade Equinox, and more.

Maddy O’Neal, Shylow, Britt Lari – Bliss | Stream

LISTEN: Maddy O’Neal Delivers Stunning Future Bass Heater “Bliss” with Shylow & Britt Lari