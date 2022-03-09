Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex to Headline Movement Detroit 2022

Skrillex to Headline Movement Detroit 2022

by Leave a Comment

It goes without saying that Movement Detroit is one of the most iconic and sought-after music festivals in the United States, so we were more than hyped to see that Skrillex is one of the headliners for this year’s event. While the festival is mostly known for their forward-thinking and iconic techno offerings, we have no doubt that Sonny will find the perfect set to throw down for this eclectic crowd. Check out the official lineup below and be sure to make the pilgrimage to Movement this May if you are able to.

Skrillex to Headline Movement Detroit 2022

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend