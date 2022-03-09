It goes without saying that Movement Detroit is one of the most iconic and sought-after music festivals in the United States, so we were more than hyped to see that Skrillex is one of the headliners for this year’s event. While the festival is mostly known for their forward-thinking and iconic techno offerings, we have no doubt that Sonny will find the perfect set to throw down for this eclectic crowd. Check out the official lineup below and be sure to make the pilgrimage to Movement this May if you are able to.

Skrillex to Headline Movement Detroit 2022