LISTEN: Light Scene Drops Stunning "You Got It"

Photo by Peyton Robinson

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Light Scene is the exciting indie electronic project from best friends Drew Weikart and Jim Maletich. Combining their rock chops with nuanced electronic production, the duo unveil their brand new “You Got It.” Out now on all platforms, “You Got It” is the first single of Light Scene’s 2022 calendar year.

Gritty and melancholic, Light Scene’s latest single is reflective. A perfect blend of melodic piano and rhythmic guitar, “You Got It” is perfectly suited for fans of The xx and Chet Faker.

Looking to the horizon, 2022 is slated to be a breakout year for Light Scene. The Chicago multi-hyphenate center their craft around the fan experience, putting their all into each and every release in hopes of giving listeners something to hold onto forever. “What you feel is better than what you planned,” explains the duo on their new single. “We followed what felt right and the song wrote itself. Melancholic and driving, it’s really something unique.”

