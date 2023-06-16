LISTEN: DROELOE Drops New Single “Landscape” with Banji and Reveals Details on His Upcoming Debut Solo Album

DROELOE is back and gearing up for the release of his upcoming solo album, The Art of Change, scheduled for release in September. As the Netherlands-based indie electronic producer prepares for his album release, DROELOE’s fresh new collab “Landscape” with Banji gives fans a taste of what to expect from the album.

Showing off DROELOE’s ability to blur the line between genres, “Landscape” offers hints of drum & bass with an indie-pop feel perfect for summertime adventures. Harmonious vocal performances between DROELOE and Banji generate a sonic soundscape that is both emotionally vibrant and undeniably thrilling.

Working with Droeloe on this track was a very cool experience for us, he’s a very intuitive artist and it was super fun to see him in his element while we worked on it together. His approach was very open, and he let us explore the music, finding some cool parts and melodies. We really enjoyed bringing this track to life with him!!” – Banji

Stay tuned for more info on DROELOE’s upcoming album The Art of Change and stream his new single “Landscape” below.

US Headlining Tour Dates

22 Sept- Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR

23 Sept- Showbox, Seattle, WA

7 Oct- Ogden, Denver CO

12 Oct- 1015 Folsom, San Francisco CA

14 Oct – Fonda, Los Angeles CA

