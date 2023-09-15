Back with his first full album since parting ways with his former artistic partner Hein Hamers, Netherlands-based producer, composer & instrumentalist DROELOE (Vincent Rooijers) is entering a new era. Offering fans a refreshingly introspective look into his personal and professional development, The Art Of Change is the perfect find for listeners searching for an experimental indie/electronic album. By using recorded voice memos as a ‘feedback loop’ where his present self engages in conversations with his past and future selves, DROELOE presents fans with a reflective listening experience where he continues to blur the lines between genres while exploring his personal growth. Explore DROELOE’s latest creative journey below and catch him on his solo tour before he joins San Holo on the road later this year.

This album is a collection of ideas that I find important within my own personal development. It is a journey to turn these ideas into songs and symbolic places, one that helps me to visit those ideas more often. I want to become a more active participant in my own growth, this album is a step in that direction” – DROELOE

DROELOE – The Art Of Change | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

CATCH DROELOE ON TOUR THIS FALL

US Headlining Tour Dates

22 Sept- Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR

23 Sept- Showbox, Seattle, WA

7 Oct- Ogden, Denver CO

12 Oct- 1015 Folsom, San Francisco CA

14 Oct – Fonda, Los Angeles CA

2023 San Holo Tour Support

15 Oct – Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH

19 Oct – Agora, Cleveland, OH

21 Oct – Riverworks, Buffalo, NY

22 Oct – Majestic, Detroit, MI

26 Oct – Webster Hall, NYC

▲ ▲ Read More About DROELOE Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: DROELOE Unveils Debut Solo Album ‘The Art Of Change’