I’ve been a big fan of Zack Martino’s for awhile, and one listen to his latest offering you will see why. “Don’t Speak” is a catchy pop house song that features his former collaborator Jay Mason. The two previously linked on the spectacular song “Lonely With You”. Check out “Don’t Speak” below and catch Zack on tour right now.

Zack Martino ft. Jay Mason – Don’t Speak | Download

