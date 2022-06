After a campaign that started with her single “Follow Me”, Dot has shared a new 6 track EP titled AMBUSH. The EP is aptly titled as each song hits you from a different direction. House music, future bass, garage, and more are featured throughout the project which really highlights Dot’s musical prowess. Check it out below and be sure to catch her opening for Gryffin, Louis The Child, and Whethan throughout the rest of the year.

Dot – AMBUSH | Stream & Download

Dot Shares Her Dynamic AMBUSH EP