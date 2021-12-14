Following the release of “Death Rail,” Snails, Hi I’m Ghost, and the Slugz Music crew continue to bring the bass with a fiery remix compilation. Including “Death Rail” renditions from Hairitage, Whales, and JOOL, this remix package is certain to keep listeners headbanging through the holidays. Out now and intertwined with riddim, tearout trap, and gooey dubstep, listeners are able to experience four new takes of this show stopping track.

“Death rail was and still is such a big song for us. Hearing crowds all around the US scream “HELLO AND WELCOME TO THE DEATH RAIL” has truly been just unreal. We wanted to do something special for it, for the fans. We loved how much crowd reaction the original track had that we couldn’t keep from making the VIP for too long.” – Hi I’m Ghost



Beginning with the Hi I’m Ghost VIP, the originals in your face theme is continued. Tested and tried on tour this past year, the heavily encouraged and long awaited VIP is close to its author’s hearts. Dubstep maven Snails contributes his Death Rail offering via his signature style. The vomitstep proprietor invites ravers to the reworked “sime rail” in thrilling fashion allowing no mercy for supporters new and old. After reaching out to Ackeron about recreating some of the original vocals, Hairitage, the respected new kid on the block, offers Death Rail “a heavy trap rebirth.” Continuing the volatile hype, Iranian riddim pioneers and great friends Whales and Jool combine their explosive sound design by creating a perfect ending to this compilation of various sounds and styles. Without a doubt, the top-shelf Death Rail Remix EP package continues the fanfare of the influential original with a little extra something for all who dare to listen.

LISTEN: Hi I’m Ghost Unveils “Death Rail” Remix EP