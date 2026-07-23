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Home » Indo Warehouse’s Kahani & Kunal Merchant Announce “Spice Trade,” Biggest North American Tour Yet

Indo Warehouse’s Kahani & Kunal Merchant Announce “Spice Trade,” Biggest North American Tour Yet

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After years of building Indo Warehouse into one of dance music’s most exciting cultural movements, founders Kahani and Kunal Merchant are stepping into a new chapter. The duo has officially announced their upcoming North American tour, bringing their signature blend of South Asian-inspired electronic music to cities across the continent. Since launching Indo Warehouse in New York in 2022, Kahani and Kunal have helped pioneer the rise of “Indo House,” seamlessly weaving South Asian rhythms, melodies, and cultural influences into contemporary house and techno while cultivating a global community around the sound.

What started as intimate warehouse gatherings has since evolved into one of electronic music’s fastest-growing brands. Beyond its acclaimed record label, Indo Warehouse has become known for immersive live experiences that blur the lines between club culture and cultural celebration, with performances spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The collective has also appeared at major events including Coachella, Boiler Room, Fabric London, Hï Ibiza, and Day Zero.

While Indo Warehouse has always centered around a broader movement, this tour further cements Kahani and Kunal as artists in their own right. Their productions fuse hypnotic club grooves with folk traditions, cinematic textures, and sounds rooted in the South Asian diaspora, creating records that feel equally at home in warehouses, festivals, and late-night listening sessions. As Indo House continues its rapid rise on the global stage, this latest run feels like another major milestone for the duo and the movement they’ve spent years building. Check out the full list of tour dates below and grab tickets while you still can here.


Indo Warehouse’s Kahani & Kunal Merchant Announce “Spice Trade,” Biggest North American Tour Yet

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