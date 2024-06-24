LISTEN: Avi Sic Unleashes Electrifying ‘The Pride Pack’ Remix Collection for Pride Month

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Avi Sic, known for her dynamic presence in the electronic music scene, effortlessly blends various genres, crafting both original tracks and innovative remixes that captivate audiences. Her extensive career has seen her play direct support for renowned acts like Walker & Royce and perform at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Northcoast Fest.

Now, in celebration of Pride Month and gearing up for her headline performance at Chicago Pride Fest’s Waveland stage, the talented DJ/producer has released a powerful remix pack titled ‘The Pride Pack.’ This collection showcases her vibrant energy through reimagined versions of three iconic tracks: Scissor Sisters’ ‘Let’s Have A Kiki,’ Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling,’ and Madonna’s ‘Girl Gone Wild.’

With a growing discography released on labels such as Mentalo, Seeing Is Believing, Hexagon, DND Recs, and Skink, Avi Sic continues to earn accolades from industry heavyweights like Timmy Trumpet, Mike Williams, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Showtek, and Curbi. Her distinct approach and genre-defying style solidify her as one of Chicago’s most respected and refreshing talents in electronic music today.

