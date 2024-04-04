Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Chicago Producer Avi Sic Unleashes Energetic Tech House Heater “Dancing With My Boyz”

Fast-rising Chicago producer Avi Sic is back with more impressive original music, this time coming in the form of an energetic tech house heater, ‘Dancing With My Boyz.’ Released via Don Diablo’s decorated Generation Hex label, the new record offers listeners a captivating sonic journey packed with infectious hooks and driving beats. We’re especially loving the hard-hitting sound design and how it seamlessly blends with the vocal hook throughout the track. It’s one of those tech house tunes that you could listen to in any context, from the drive home from work to late-night on the club dancefloor. Known for her dynamic style, Avi Sic’s is quickly creating a buzz for herself and garnering well-deserved support from some of the top heavyweights in the industry. She’s certainly a rising artist to watch this year and we can’t wait to hear where she takes her sound next. In the meantime, stream her new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

